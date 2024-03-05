UN envoy finds evidence of sexual violence during Oct. 7 attack

A United Nations envoy said there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Hamas militants raped women during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left around 1,200 people dead and some 240 taken hostage.

Pramila Patten, the U.N.’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, also said her team found “clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment has been committed against hostages” held in Gaza.

Israel and several media organizations have reported allegations of sexual violence by Hamas, allegations the militant group has denied.

Patten’s team also visited Ramallah, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank, and heard concerns about the degrading treatment of Palestinians detained by Israel, including sexual violence.