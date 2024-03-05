Severed Red Sea data cables disrupt global internet connections

Four separate underwater data cables have been damaged in the Red Sea, impacting global internet connectivity. The cuts have impacted four telecommunications companies and forced about 25% of internet traffic in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to be rerouted.

Warnings have circulated in recent weeks that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels could target subsea cables. The Houthis, who have been attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, have recently renewed promises to target U.S. and U.K. military ships. The militant group has denied any involvement in cutting the cables.