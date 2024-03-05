Russia uses facial recognition to detain Navalny funeral attendees

At least five people have been detained in Moscow after attending the funeral of Alexei Navalny, the Russian watchdog OVD-Info reported, suggesting the Kremlin is continuing its crackdown on the opposition leader’s supporters.

One woman who attended the rally and was caught on video chanting “glory to the heroes,” a pro-Ukraine slogan, was arrested on Monday, a lawyer representing the woman told OVD-Info. She was handed a small fine, but allowed to return home the following day.

Police apprehended two other attendees of the funeral Tuesday, although the charges remain unknown, the Russian independent news outlet Agenstvo reported.

OVD-Info press secretary Dmitry Anisimov told Agenstvo that Russian security forces have likely used Moscow’s extensive surveillance system and facial recognition technology to identify attendees. In the days leading up to Navalny’s funeral, authorities installed several new surveillance cameras around the church and cemetery where the ceremony took place.

While it is “too early to talk about trends,” Anisimov said, several independent Russian human right groups warned that there was a risk of protesters being rounded up after attending the rally.

More than 400 people have been detained across Russia for protesting since Navalny died, according to OVD-Info’s estimates.