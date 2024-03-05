India gang rape case sparks outrage over persistent sexual violence

Indian authorities on Tuesday arrested seven men in connection with the gang rape of a Brazilian tourist, sparking fury over the country’s lack of progress in addressing gender-based violence.

The assault on the travel blogger and her Spanish partner took place in a forest in India’s Jharkhand state in the east of the country late Friday, as the pair were on their way to Nepal.

In a since-deleted Instagram video the couple, visibly shaken and with bruised faces, according to the Washington Post, said the perpetrators held knives to their throats and took turns raping the woman while her partner was beaten and restrained.

Jharkhand police said that the victims were taken to a local hospital where their accounts were confirmed, and were given one million rupees ($12,000) in compensation for the attack, the latest in a spate of high-profile rape cases involving foreign tourists in India.

The incident spotlights the high rates of sexual violence in India’s deeply patriarchal society, where women often struggle to come forward over fears of social stigma. Because of this, experts believe the true number of rape cases in the country is likely much higher.