EU launches first defense industrial strategy to reduce reliance on US

The EU launched its first-ever defense industrial strategy on Tuesday, calling for the bloc’s 27 member states to purchase more weapons from European countries in the face of rising aggression from Russia.

It hopes to shift away from a reliance on U.S. arms: Since 2022 the bloc has purchased 75% of its military equipment from non-European companies, mostly in America, Le Monde reported.

“After decades of under-spending, we must invest more on defense, but we need to do it better and together,” the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said at a press conference, while a French EU official noted: “We need to change the paradigm and move into war economy mode.”