Companies score a win as SEC waters down climate rules

U.S. corporate regulators are poised to pass watered-down carbon-disclosure rules, a capitulation to pressure from big business and a sign of eroding support for the ESG movement.

Companies lobbied hard against the rule first proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022, which would have required them to tally up and publish not only their own greenhouse gas emissions but those produced along their supply chains, from raw materials to middlemen to customers.

The final version, which the SEC is expected to approve tomorrow, would ignore this ancillary pollution, holding companies accountable only for their own emissions and those caused by the electricity they consume.

Semafor reported more than a year ago that the SEC was thinking about dropping these more-distant emissions, known as Scope 3, under pressure from corporations that argued collecting data from parts suppliers and local delivery services would be expensive and complicated.

Among the loudest critics were banks, which would have to account for the downstream activities of millions of borrowers. Farmers complained that they’d be required to account for the actions of fast-food chains that bought their beef. Even Stanford University’s sustainable-finance researchers came out against Scope 3 requirements, which they said would divert corporate efforts into box-checking exercises and “away from investments that result in real emissions reductions.”

The SEC’s combative chief, Gary Gensler, argued that investors needed to know how businesses would be impacted by a hotter world. Climate-change disclosures were a centerpiece of his ambitious agenda, which has taken on cryptocurrencies, activist hedge funds, private-equity firms, and other mainstays of the modern financial system (and some temporary guests like SPACs).

In recent months, though, Gensler has sounded more ambivalent about the reach of the carbon rules. “We’re not a climate regulator,” he told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one of his fiercest critics, in October. “It’s about … what a reasonable investor finds significant.”

The SEC’s reversal would be a blow to President Joe Biden’s efforts to tackle climate change through federal agencies controlled by his political appointees. He has tethered infrastructure funding to lower tailpipe emissions, expanded public-land protections, and tried, mostly unsuccessfully, to police gas stoves. Many of those rules haven’t been finalized, and time is running short ahead of November’s presidential election.