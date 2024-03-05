China sets ambitious growth goals but holds back on stimulus

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday outlined the government’s 5% economic growth target , which analysts say is an ambitious goal in an economy marred by a property crisis and low consumer spending.

A growth rate of 5% would be among the world’s highest this year, but it would also be one of China’s slowest in the last three decades.

China watchers questioned the plans announced at the National People’s Congress annual session, pointing out that the government is prioritizing military and security spending over a much-needed direct stimulus package.