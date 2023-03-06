Conflict of Interest at the Post

On Friday, February 24, four Washington Post executives crossed town to meet Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to discuss hosting a Republican presidential debate.

It’s a complicated subject because Republicans often demonize outlets like the Post, and because the Post and other mainstream outlets will likely refuse to partner with Fox News, Republican voters’ preferred outlet. But the morning meeting was constructive, and nobody issued ultimatums.

Then, as it drew to a close, Post Publisher Fred Ryan asked his colleagues, editor-in-chief Sally Buzbee, deputy national editor Phil Rucker, and chief communications officer Kathy Baird, to leave and meet him in the lobby.

Then he began a second meeting with the Republicans on the same subject, but in a different role: Chairman of the Board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation.

The library, in Simi Valley, Ca., is a favored site for Republican debates. Ryan, in 2007, used his deep connections to Nancy Reagan to help the nascent site Politico secure a debate there. (That was 1,000 years ago: the broadcast partner was MSNBC).

AD

Ryan has told colleagues he’ll recuse himself from the library’s decision-making this year. But the perception of his divided loyalties on such a high-stakes project has created a wave of quiet alarm at the top of the Post.