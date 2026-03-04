Events Email Briefings
West African farmers turn to TikTok to advertise crops

Mar 4, 2026, 8:30am EST
Cocoa farmers in Côte d’Ivoire
Luc Gnago/File Photo/Reuters

Millions of farmers across West Africa are turning to TikTok in a bid to boost agricultural yields and expand the market for their products.

The region, for decades blighted with some of the world’s highest malnutrition rates, has been further hit in recent months by a sudden aid cut from Western nations. In response, farmers have turned to TikTok to improve their farming skills, and find new buyers for their crops. A single regional network reaches as many as 5 million people.

The success of my business is thanks to social media,” an agri-influencer who relies on TikTok and Instagram to distribute educational content told the Associated Press.

A chart showing the share of the population that is undernourished in West Africa and the world.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
