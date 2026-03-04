US war on Iran causes split with Western allies

The US attack on Iran is causing a split with Washington’s Western allies. Canada’s prime minister called for a “rapid de-escalation of hostilities” and questioned the legality of the strikes; French President Emmanuel Macron went further, overtly calling them “outside of international law.” Spain barred US planes from using its bases, while Britain would only commit to “defensive” involvement.

All had been involved in previous US-led engagements such as Iraq or the 2011 Libya intervention, but the Western alliance has frayed in the past year as the Trump administration has hammered partners with tariffs, threatened territorial annexation, and offered opposition parties rhetorical backing.