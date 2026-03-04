Exclusive / Senate set to defeat Kaine’s Iran vote

A Democratic war powers resolution looks headed for defeat today, and there’s still a question of whether any other Republicans will join Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in backing it.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans even privately discussed frustrations with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., for launching repeated war powers votes on Iran and Venezuela this Congress to tie up the Senate floor, according to a person briefed on the party meeting.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he was satisfied by the briefings this week and will oppose the Iran measure; Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is inclined to vote no. Some GOP senators are undeclared, like Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., may be the only Democratic ‘no’ vote: Centrist Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., called Iran’s regime “terrible” but will support the resolution on constitutional grounds.

A House war powers vote is also teed up for Thursday, but unity on the left isn’t guaranteed, with a group of Democratic lawmakers starting to circulate their own alternative measure.