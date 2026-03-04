Rubio briefs US senators on Iran strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed senators on the logic behind Washington’s assault on Iran, part of efforts by the Trump administration to stave off criticism from legislators.

The US leadership has offered conflicting reasons for the attack on Iran: President Donald Trump said that Tehran was about to strike first, while Rubio said the attack was sparked by a planned Israeli assault. He later walked those comments back, saying the threat of Iran’s nuclear program was the trigger, echoing earlier remarks by Trump.

The shifting explanations have left Congress “deeply split,” The New York Times reported, with Democrats warning of “mission creep.” Republicans have backed the president, but said that a prolonged conflict could change that.