Iran war casualties mount as conflict widens

Mar 4, 2026, 7:19am EST
The aftermath of a strike on Lebanon.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The war in the Middle East widened, with regional US allies reporting renewed Iranian strikes, Israel and Lebanon exchanging further blows, and a submarine attack on an Iranian ship near Sri Lanka.

The death toll is mounting: Iran reported more than 700 dead, with the funeral for the 165 victims of a strike on a girls’ school to be held today. US and Israeli missiles hit targets nationwide, with the intention of reducing resistance to a popular uprising, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It was not, however, clear who was responsible for the attack on an Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean: At least 100 people are missing, and dozens more wounded.

