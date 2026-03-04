Iran war casualties mount as conflict widens

The war in the Middle East widened, with regional US allies reporting renewed Iranian strikes, Israel and Lebanon exchanging further blows, and a submarine attack on an Iranian ship near Sri Lanka.

The death toll is mounting: Iran reported more than 700 dead, with the funeral for the 165 victims of a strike on a girls’ school to be held today. US and Israeli missiles hit targets nationwide, with the intention of reducing resistance to a popular uprising, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It was not, however, clear who was responsible for the attack on an Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean: At least 100 people are missing, and dozens more wounded.