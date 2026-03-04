Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, weekday mornings
Sign up

Iran hardliners appear poised to win succession race

Mar 4, 2026, 8:28am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mojtaba Khamenei.
Mojtaba Khamenei. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters

Iran postponed the funeral for its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose killing has sparked a succession race that hardliners appear poised to win.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the former leader’s son and one of the most influential figures in the Iranian clerical establishment, has reportedly survived US and Israeli strikes against him, strengthening his hand. Meanwhile Alireza Arafi, a conservative Islamist who The Economist says is the leading contender to succeed Khamenei, was recently elected as a member of Iran’s Interim Leadership Council, Al Monitor reported.

The hardliners’ apparent success is among the reasons US officials are bearish on the prospects for regime change in the country, despite Washington’s calls for Iranians to overthrow the leadership.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD