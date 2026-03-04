Events Email Briefings
China expected to lower economic growth targets

Mar 4, 2026, 8:29am EST
Attendants serve tea to Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Two Sessions.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Chinese authorities are expected to lower growth targets during annual meetings that open today in Beijing.

The “Two Sessions” involve meetings of a broad consultative body followed by the country’s rubber-stamp parliament. Analysts pore over their pronouncements to glean shifts on key issues. This year, China — grappling with a mountain of debt, a flailing property market, and the threat of deflation — is expected to push for a growth target of between 4.5-5%, its lowest on record.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping also recently removed nine military officers due to take part in the Two Sessions, indicating that an anti-corruption push may have only reached “the end of the beginning,” the South China Morning Post said.

A chart showing China’s quarterly GDP growth.
Prashant Rao
