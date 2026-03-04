All eyes on Vance amid Iran operation

Vice President JD Vance is defending President Donald Trump’s operation in Iran after days of silence and a long record of operating as a staunch anti-interventionalist — and the comments could follow him should he decide to run for president in 2028.

Vance remained quiet in the initial days of US strikes, though Semafor reported he was among those monitoring the operation from the Situation Room.

Now, he’s arguing that Trump’s “Operation Epic Fury” is different from past US conflicts because Trump “has clearly defined what he wants to accomplish.”

Vance’s role may be to defend and execute the president’s agenda, but the remarks could represent a political vulnerability for the 41-year-old, who rose to prominence within the MAGA universe in part because of his “America First” thinking.

His allies argue his stance is not inconsistent with his past views, Real Clear Politics details.