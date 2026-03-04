A new lawsuit claims Gemini assisted in suicide

A new wrongful death lawsuit has been brought against Google, from the father of a man, Jonathan Gavalas, who claimed to be in love with Gemini and died by suicide.

The federal complaint alleges that Google designed its chatbot to “maximize engagement through emotional dependency” in an effort to dominate the market and that the company failed to deploy appropriate safety measures despite Gavalas’ indications of suicidal ideation.

As tech companies race to create the most advanced AI technologies, preventing real-world harm has been a significant technical challenge. The lawsuit is one of several against AI companies, brought by the families of users who claim their chatbots caused harm. Just last month, Google and Character.ai agreed to settle a case from the family of a Florida teen who died by suicide in 2024.

“Gemini is designed not to encourage real-world violence or suggest self-harm,” a Google spokesperson said in a blog post. “Our models generally perform well in these types of challenging conversations and we devote significant resources to this, but unfortunately AI models are not perfect.”

AD

“In this instance, Gemini clarified that it was AI and referred the individual to a crisis hotline many times. We take this very seriously and will continue to improve our safeguards and invest in this vital work,” the post said.