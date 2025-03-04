World markets roiled as Trump’s Mexico, Canada, China tariffs set in

Global markets slid Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China came into effect, with investors increasingly concerned about an escalating trade war.

The tariffs — 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and a further hike of up to 20% on China — prompted retaliation from Ottawa and Beijing targeting American exports.

Stocks across Asia and Europe fell, with the US S&P 500 on Monday suffering its worst one-day decline this year. Automakers, which are highly dependent on a complex global supply chain, were particularly hard hit by the decline.

“The market finally took the Trump administration at its word, and the realization that the tariff talk wasn’t just a negotiating tactic is starting to sink in,” one investment strategist told The New York Times’ Dealbook.