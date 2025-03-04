Europe reacts with outrage to Vance insult

Vance’s comments come after the UK and France said they could send a peace force to Ukraine as a security guarantee in the event of a truce.

The vice president responded to the criticism on social media as “absurdly dishonest,” noting that he didn’t mention the UK or France in the interview, “both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond.”

In a follow-up post, Vance said there are “many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful.”

US-Europe ties are under significant strain since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House; Vance last month criticized the continent’s leaders in a speech at the Munich Security Conference, and his remarks on Fox threaten to further exacerbate tensions.

“There’s a real - and growing - outrage over these comments,” Politico’s editor-at-large in Europe said. “Vance’s insult won’t be easily forgotten.”