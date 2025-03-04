EU’s Von der Leyen unveils €800 billion plan to boost European defense

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday unveiled a five-part plan to boost the bloc’s defense spending by up to €800 billion ($841.2 billion), hours after US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine.

One of the biggest defense packages in European Union history, the plan includes €150 billion in loans to member states for defense investment.

″We are in an era of rearmament,” von der Leyen said, stressing that the continent would “take on much more responsibility for our own European security.”

European leaders are set to attend another high-stakes summit in Brussels later this week to discuss next steps for Ukraine, although analysts have questioned whether the EU will be able to ramp up production fast enough to keep Ukraine armed in light of the US pullback.