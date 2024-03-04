Ukraine’s conscription struggles are stirring domestic tensions

Ukraine’s struggles to recruit enough soldiers to battle advancing Russian troops has put its leadership under increasing pressure.

The lack of a clear mobilization strategy “has fueled deep divisions in Ukraine’s parliament and more broadly in Ukrainian society,” The Washington Post reported on Monday. A plan to expand conscription is making its way through Parliament at a snail’s pace, with more than 4,000 amendments tabled so far.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military leadership is searching for more combat-ready troops. Of the almost one million Ukrainians that have been mobilized, only 200,000 to 300,000 have served on the frontline, the presidential administration has said, without yet explaining why 700,000 mobilized people have not served on the battlefield.