US Airman Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to leaking sensitive Pentagon documents

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty in court on Monday to posting sensitive and classified documents online, and agreed to accept a 16-year prison sentence as part of a plea deal.

Teixeira was arrested in April 2023 after leaking hundreds of classified documents to a group of gamers on the Discord instant messaging platform and has remained in custody since. He pleaded not guilty to all counts last June, but changed his plea in court this week.

As part of the plea deal, Teixeira is required to comprehensively brief officials on his leaks and return any sensitive materials still in his possession.

The leaked records included top-secret files on sensitive topics such as Ukraine’s air defense and North Korea’s nuclear weapons development. Among the most sensitive was a report on Russian and Ukrainian troop movements, which officials have said may have revealed how the U.S. intelligence community gathered the information.

Teixeira allegedly shared classified information on the messaging platform for five months until the U.S. government discovered his leaks, when they spread beyond his private group chat. While the 21-year-old’s motive remains unclear, members of his Discord group described him as someone seeking to show off, rather than seeking greater transparency about U.S. operations, which has been a primary motive for whistleblowers in recent years.