Gantz’s US visit signals growing divisions in Israel
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet and a key rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrived in Washington for talks with top U.S. officials. The trip signals widening divisions within the Israeli government as global calls intensify for a ceasefire in its war against Hamas.
Gantz, a former opposition leader, reportedly waited until Friday to tell Netanyahu of his travel plans, and the Israeli embassy in Washington has been told to boycott the meeting, the Financial Times reported.
The visit also comes at a time of reportedly growing tensions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Gantz is Netanyahu’s biggest rival
Gantz’s trip comes as divisions between Israel and the U.S. over the war’s trajectory deepen. Netanyahu is at odds both with U.S. President Joe Biden and members of his own cabinet over the ongoing hostilities, accused of drawing out the crisis to meet his own political aims. The premier has continuously rejected calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, something Washington has increasingly pushed for, and vowed to fight in Gaza “until total victory” despite intensifying global calls for a ceasefire. Gantz is one of the biggest threats to Netanyahu’s premiership: If a vote were held in Israel today, he would likely win, Politico reported. “A visit to the U.S., if met with progress on the hostage front, could further boost Gantz’s support,” the outlet noted.
Visit indicates US finds Gantz trustworthy
Gantz is set to meet with senior leadership in Washington including Vice President Kamala Harris — and the invitation to do so highlights a level of trust in the politician, Haaretz journalist Ben Samuels noted. The White House may not publicly say it is not aligned with Netanyahu, but “actions are more effective than words,” Samuels wrote. “Democratic lawmakers are fully aware of the difficult position they find themselves in while trying to navigate criticism of Israeli policy with support of Israel as an ally. Gantz provides them with a self-correcting mechanism.”
Israel boycotts ceasefire talks in Cairo
The U.S. said last week that it believes a ceasefire deal is close — but Israel is reportedly boycotting talks in Egypt after Hamas rejected a request for a list of the hostages that are still alive after they were taken from Israel during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. A top Hamas official that spoke to CNN said they won’t agree to a deal until Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces from Gaza, and the return home of displaced Palestinians from the north of the enclave. The Israeli boycott comes as officials in Washington suggested that Israel had already accepted the terms of a six-week ceasefire. On Sunday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “immediate” end to hostilities, urging Israel to allow aid to move freely into the Gaza Strip.