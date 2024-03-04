Gantz’s US visit signals growing divisions in Israel

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet and a key rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrived in Washington for talks with top U.S. officials. The trip signals widening divisions within the Israeli government as global calls intensify for a ceasefire in its war against Hamas.

Gantz, a former opposition leader, reportedly waited until Friday to tell Netanyahu of his travel plans, and the Israeli embassy in Washington has been told to boycott the meeting, the Financial Times reported.

The visit also comes at a time of reportedly growing tensions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.