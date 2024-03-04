France becomes the first country to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution

France voted to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution Monday, becoming the first country in the world to offer full protection for terminating a pregnancy in its basic law.

Members of both the lower and upper houses of parliament gathered at the Palace of Versailles in southwest Paris, where a supermajority of 780 to 72 voted in favor of the amendment, which states that an individual has a “guaranteed freedom” to abortion in France.

Efforts to pass the landmark law began in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, and the Monday vote was the final step in sealing the legislative process.

Before the landmark vote, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that lawmakers had a “moral debt” to women who previously had to undergo illegal and potentially life-threatening abortions.

“Above all, we’re sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you,” he said.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron said that his government would arrange a formal celebration of the amendment on Friday, International Women’s Day.