EU hits Apple with $1.9B antitrust fine

The European Union fined Apple €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) for breaking the bloc’s competition laws following an antitrust complaint raised by Spotify.

The EU said Apple had stifled Spotify and other music streaming services by restricting them from informing consumers about payment options outside of Apple’s App Store.

“For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice-president of competition policy. “They did so by restricting developers from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules.”

Apple plans to appeal the decision, saying it “was reached despite the Commission’s failure to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm, and ignores the realities of a market that is thriving, competitive, and growing fast.”