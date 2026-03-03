What to watch for on a huge primary day

The News
DALLAS — At least half a dozen members of Congress are at risk of losing their seats in Tuesday’s primaries, as the midterm campaign begins with a frenzied gut check on voter anger.
Here in Texas, Republicans smashed primary spending records to protect Sen. John Cornyn from two MAGA challengers, running months of ads that blasted state Attorney General Ken Paxton as an amoral “con man” and Rep. Wesley Hunt as a vote-skipping layabout. But public and private polling put Cornyn well below the 50% required to prevent a May runoff against Paxton and Hunt.
And Democrats will settle their own unexpectedly messy contest between state lawmaker James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett.
Two House Republicans are also endangered in Texas. Some colleagues have already abandoned Rep. Tony Gonzales, who’s denied any wrongdoing around the suicide of a former staffer with whom he exchanged sexual messages indicating an alleged affair.
Gonzales was struggling to hold his 23rd District even before the scandal, barely beating 2nd Amendment activist and content creator Brandon Herrera in 2024; Herrera is running again, along with Quico Canseco, a one-term congressman who’s made multiple comeback attempts.
Outside Houston, Rep. Dan Crenshaw is facing his own “anti-RINO” challenge from state Rep. Steve Toth, who’s been boosted by friendly interviews with MAGA influencers, an endorsement from Turning Point Action, and, last week, an endorsement from Sen. Ted Cruz.
The Trump loyalty test is playing out in the state-level race to replace Paxton, too: Cruz has endorsed Rep. Chip Roy, but Paxton backs his former deputy Aaron Reitz, and state Sen. Mayes Middleton has pummeled Roy with ads about his criticism of Trump.
Two incumbent Democrats face their own challengers after a 2025 re-map of the state deleted several of their safe seats. In Dallas, former Rep. Colin Allred is running to win his seat back from Rep. Julie Johnson, who won it after Allred ran and lost a 2024 race against Cruz.
“It’s a unique situation where the voters actually have a hard record to compare, and hard results to compare,” Johnson told Semafor. “Did you author legislation on health care? I have. He hasn’t. Did you author legislation on affordability? I have. He hasn’t.”
In Houston, 11-term Rep. Al Green is challenging newly-elected Rep. Christian Menefee, who won his seat after the death of an elderly incumbent. Democrats see trouble ahead for Green, who’s 78 years old and has been hammered by ads from the cryptocurrency PAC Fairshake.
“[We] cannot allow the crypto industry to control Congress,” Green said after the ad buy started.
A similar story’s playing out in North Carolina, where Rep. Valerie Foushee is defending her safe Democratic seat against Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam.
Foushee beat Allam by 9 points in a 2022 race for the seat, helped by $2.1 million in spending from AIPAC’s super PAC and $1 million from Fairshake.
Last summer, Foushee said she would reject further AIPAC support and cosponsored legislation to block military funding for Israel. The pro-Israel group cut Foushee off, and a new pro-Palestinian group, American Priorities, rushed into the 4th District to help Allam.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who backed Allam in both campaigns, came to Durham to support her; Public First Action, a super PAC funded by Anthropic, swooped in to help Foushee, who for the first time was being outspent on the air.
What to Watch and When
7:30 pm. Polls close across North Carolina, where Democrats are watching Durham closely. Progressive Democrats haven’t unseated an incumbent in a primary since 2020, but they’re hopeful the district has moved toward Allam (and against AI; Allam backs a moratorium on new AI data centers).
Former Gov. Roy Cooper has faced nominal opposition for the party’s Senate nomination. President Donald Trump has endorsed former RNC Chair Michael Whatley for the GOP nomination; among his challengers is Michele Morrow, an activist who ousted the GOP state education superintendent in 2024 but lost the general election after coverage of her conspiratorial views.
8 pm. Polls close in almost all of Texas. In DC., Republicans widely expect Cornyn to be forced into a runoff with Paxton, and are watching whether Paxton leads the senator and by how much.
A runoff is less likely for Democrats, but not impossible, with perennial candidate Ahmad Hassan on the ballot alongside Talarico and Crockett. (He got 2% of the vote in the lower-turnout 2024 primary.)
In the new 15th District, which GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz first won in 2022, Democratic singer (and top party recruit) Bobby Pulido is facing physician Ada Cuellar, a more progressive candidate endorsed by Crockett — another test of how much primary voters weigh party and ideological loyalty against the premise of electability.
In the neighboring 28th District, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (no relation) has two primary challengers, his first since the Trump administration ended his federal prosecution.
In Republican seats, and the seats they want to flip, the questions are less complicated: Who has the Trump endorsement?
In the 34th District, the president is backing veteran Eric Flores over ex-Rep. Mayra Flores, who won a special election in 2022 and has lost twice to Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez; Trump won the new district by four points in 2024, and the entire GOP push for the Rio Grande Valley is premised on Republicans holding on to or building on his gains. (Trump lost the district by landslides before 2024.)
In the 9th District, Trump supports veteran Alex Mealer over Rep. Briscoe Cain, despite Cain’s role in challenging the 2020 election results and re-writing state election law to Trump’s liking.
Trump’s made endorsements in three more open seats: Carlos De La Cruz in the new 35th District (redrawn from a Democratic to a lean-Republican seat), Jessica Hart Steinmann in the new 8th District (where Rep. Morgan Luttrell is retiring), and realtor Jon Bonck in the new 38th (which Wesley Hunt left to run for Senate).
He’s neutral in the 10th, 19th, 21th, and 32nd districts — three safe GOP seats where Republicans are retiring, and a Democratic seat redrawn for Republicans, respectively.
8:30 pm. Polls close in Arkansas, where Republicans face no real danger in November. Two conservative state supreme court justices, appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, are running for each other’s seats to navigate around a prohibition on them seeking reelection.
9 pm. Polls close in Texas’s three western-most counties, including El Paso. They’ve rarely been determinative in elections — El Paso County casts around 4% of the Democratic vote — but could matter in a close Senate race and in the Gonzales primary.
