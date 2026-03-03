US renewables hit record high despite Trump pushback

Green energy generation in the US hit record highs last year, despite repeated efforts by the Trump administration to sideline it.

More than a quarter of US electricity came from renewable sources in 2025, up from 10% the prior year, the EIA found. Solar and wind, both of which lost their federal tax credits last year and have been frequent targets of US President Donald Trump’s broadsides, remained the fastest-growing electricity source in the country. Although a surge in energy demand has driven up power generated from fossil fuels, renewables are accelerating beyond those gains, mostly for economic reasons. The cost of photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, and grid-scale batteries has fallen low enough that building new renewable capacity remains cheaper than most alternatives, with or without government subsidies. Investors have evidently caught on: Nearly 80% of the power plant capacity planned over the next decade is tied to renewable sources.