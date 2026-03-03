UAE, Saudi leaders attempt to maintain appearance of daily life amid Iran strikes

Dubai’s leadership did not hold a press conference to calm nerves following Iran’s strikes. Instead, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was seen walking through Dubai Mall and later having tea with Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Videos circulated of MBZ stopping to speak with shoppers, asking “Are you happy?” and posing for photos with children. The country’s population read it as reassurance without words, a visual message that life goes on. Social media users — expats and locals alike — took the opportunity to praise the country’s handling of the war, from both military and social perspectives.

In Riyadh, the daily rhythm has largely held, despite Iran’s strikes on the US embassy last night. The only public warning from civil defense concerned rainfall in the Riyadh Region.

Across the Gulf, families are still gathering for Ramadan iftars. In many smaller cities, the atmosphere remains subdued but steady, so much so that if you were not checking your phone, nighttime in Ramadan bazaars in Jeddah, the second-largest Saudi city, would give no indication of how tense the region has become.