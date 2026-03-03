Trump slams Spain, UK over Iran stance

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to sever trade with Spain over its Iran stance.

Spain’s leader has condemned the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and restricted Washington’s access to its military bases. Trump also criticized the UK for not fully backing his military campaign. His remarks came after meeting Germany’s chancellor, who acknowledged the war was damaging European economies. With energy prices climbing at a blistering pace, the prospect of an expanding Middle East conflict risks derailing the European economy’s recovery, which was enjoying low inflation and better-than-expected growth.

But the continent has “struggled to find a united voice” on the conflict, BBC’s Europe editor argued, appearing “at best uncoordinated, if not fractured and decidedly without leverage.”