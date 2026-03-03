Trump hosts German Chancellor Merz in Washington

US President Donald Trump will today host Germany’s chancellor for talks that will be dominated by Washington’s escalating conflict with Iran.

Friederich Merz has in recent weeks sought to bolster Berlin’s global trade ties, fearful of both Chinese state-backed overcapacity sidelining German industry, and US tariffs hurting his country’s exports. The economic priorities of his visit — as well as his efforts to raise support for Ukraine — will, however, likely be overshadowed by expanding hostilities across the Middle East, DW reported.

While Merz said Germany stood behind the US and Israel, officials have also said that Berlin had “no intention” of participating in the campaign. Striking the right balance will require delicate diplomacy from Merz.