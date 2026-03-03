Iran strikes US embassies, military bases in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

US diplomatic and military sites across the Gulf were hit as Tehran sought to raise the costs to Washington and its allies of the aerial assault on Iran. US President Donald Trump vowed a response “soon” after his country’s embassy in Riyadh was hit by a drone attack, and Tehran said it targeted a US base in Bahrain. The UAE, meanwhile, said it was facing “a barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran,” and Qatar downed two Iranian fighter jets and intercepted a dozen missiles and drones. The conflict, one Atlantic Council expert said, will force Gulf nations “to reassess their national security and economic strategies in ways that have lasting consequences, long after US operations in Iran have concluded.”