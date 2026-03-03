Uber’s $1 trillion plan for the post-driver world

Uber’s next trillion-dollar opportunity: the care and feeding of robotaxis.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sees a future of fully autonomous cars that need to be serviced, charged, repositioned, kitted out, insured, financed, and washed. Even if the job of driving cars goes away, “these are very, very sophisticated machines that need lots of tender, loving care,” he said on the inaugural episode of Semafor’s Compound Interest podcast. “All of the jobs other than their driving have to be done, even more so, in an autonomous world.”

Khosrowshahi envisions a world in which Uber is the wrap-around servicer for self-driving fleets “owned by big financial institutions, the Blackstones of the world” in major markets, plus smaller one- or two-garage entrepreneurs in the suburbs. “We think this is another trillion-dollar-plus opportunity,” he said, and asked: How do we make it safer, cheaper, and available to more people?

His challenge is to turn Uber into a driverless world’s “mission control” without disappearing into the background, becoming a back-end B2B platform rather than the $30 billion verb of a brand name. The danger, he acknowledged, is customers deleting their Uber apps and instead telling their agents, “Get me a car.” Guarding Uber’s place as the consumer “gateway” will require it to do battle with AI agents and bake in customer loyalty, leaning hard on its Uber One membership.

It will also require a blend of competition and collaboration with companies like Waymo, which partnered with Uber to launch robotaxis in Atlanta and Austin. Waymo has more recently gone at it alone in Dallas and Orlando instead of partnering with Uber, a shift that has unnerved investors and contributed to a 25% slide in Uber shares since October. A similar friction may play out on the food delivery side of its business, as restaurants like Chipotle and McDonald’s look to steer customers to their own apps.

“This is not going to be a black or white ecosystem,” Khosrowshahi said. “Whether it’s a Waymo or a WeRide or a Baidu or a Pony.AI or a Wayve, they will have a mix of direct channels and indirect channels.”

The future is wide open enough for everyone to have a piece. And the savings from replacing human drivers can probably be shared generously enough to keep partners happy: Khosrowshahi said he’s comfortable keeping Uber’s 20% take of bookings where it is and that the “vast majority of the economics” will go to the rest of the ecosystem. His focus on growing the pie rather than increasing Uber’s slice is a go-along-to-get-along strategy. So is using Uber’s capital to help partners grow; the company has invested in Pony.AI, WeRide, and freight-focused Waabi, among others.

The question is whether Khosrowshahi has bigger plans for Uber’s capital. A protégé of M&A machine Barry Diller, Khosrowshahi begged off when we asked: “I think the best M&A strategy is not to have to buy anything.” But he seems committed to Uber as a platform for flexible work, even once the driving is being done by computers. Could he buy Instacart or Fiverr and roll up the gig-work economy? He clearly has ambitions in travel (if not into space) and is still on the board of Expedia, where he was CEO before coming to Uber in 2017.