UK, France scramble to draft peace plan for Ukraine as US support falters

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have taken the lead on developing a peace plan for Ukraine as both leaders seek to act as intermediaries between Kyiv and Washington after Friday’s Oval Office meltdown between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy left future American support in doubt.

How much progress has been made is unclear: Macron has suggested an initial month-long ceasefire, but a British official appeared to rebuff the idea.

The scramble follows a pledge from Kyiv’s European allies to ramp up defense spending as the continent confronts the security implications of the Trump administration’s embrace of Russia: The US has ceased all cyber offensives targeting Moscow, as a Kremlin spokesperson said that Washington’s shift “largely aligns with our vision.”