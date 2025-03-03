UK agrees $50M African trade deal

Africa faces a trade finance deficit of up to $120 billion, according to the International Trade and Forfaiting Association. The gap represents the shortfall between the demand and supply for trade finance on the continent.

Adansi — whose bank is headquartered in London despite being owned by Ghanaian financial institutions — said there was an urgent need to counteract the risk premium associated with Africa, particularly because cuts expected in Washington’s Development Finance Corporation (DFC) under US President Donald Trump’s administration were likely to have a “harmful” impact.

“There isn’t enough capital locally to support the commercial opportunities that arise over time, and the DFIs [development finance institutions] have been a huge financial support base for financial institutions,” he said.

BII officials said GHIB would work with around 25 local banks in the target countries and the program was expected to last three years.