The high stakes of China’s ‘Two Sessions’ summits this week

Analysts and investors are closely watching China’s “Two Sessions” summit — an annual gathering of Beijing’s rubber-stamp parliament and a key political advisory group — to glean clues as to how the country plans to navigate increasingly turbulent geopolitical and economic waters.

Beijing is expected to reveal its economic growth targets, its monetary and fiscal priorities, and, perhaps most crucially, its broader policy course.

This year’s Two Sessions, beginning Tuesday, comes amid persistent economic malaise in China — although investor sentiment has risen in recent weeks — and as the country faces an escalating trade war with the US.