Spain’s migration approach bucks a Europe-wide trend

Spain is drawing educated immigrants in droves, lured by the low cost of living and a government that has made inward migration a centerpiece of its economic policy.

Madrid in particular is home to a growing number of American “Trump regime refugees,” the Financial Times wrote. There are also more than half a million Latin Americans living in the city — 12 times as many as there were 25 years ago. At the same time, the government has also made it far harder for non-European Union buyers to purchase a home in Spain, imposing a 100% tax on property sales to discourage second- or holiday-home buyers.