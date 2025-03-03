Kremlin says US foreign policy now ‘aligns’ with Moscow’s vision

The Kremlin said US foreign policy now ‘largely aligns’ with Moscow’s vision after a heated exchange between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday.

“The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on state television Sunday, the Washington Post reported. “This largely aligns with our vision.”

“If the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained,” Peskov added, “this path [to rapprochement] can be quite quick and successful.”

AD

The heated altercation sent shockwaves through the global community, underscoring Washington’s pivot toward advocating Russian narratives around the war in Ukraine.

Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful to the US for providing military assistance and said he was “gambling with World War III” over not making a deal with Russia.

The argument between Kyiv and its one-time ally is a “gift” for Russia’s efforts in Ukraine and its larger vision for Russia’s future, Konstantin Remchukov, editor of a Russian propaganda outlet, said.

AD

“We don’t even have to step in — we can just retransmit what the Americans are saying,” he said.

“The public will conclude that our leaders were correct in their assessment of Zelenskyy as a leader of Ukraine,” Remchukov added. “This is a huge gift for them.”