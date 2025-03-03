Gulf countries race to attract motorsports fans beyond F1

The race between Gulf countries to attract motorsport fans is expanding beyond F1, with Saudi Arabia announcing plans for a Mercedes F1 experience center to rival Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World.

The new attraction will be built at Qiddiya — a sports and entertainment megaproject under development near Riyadh. It will have 60 simulators and straddle the Qiddiya Speed Park circuit, which is due to host future editions of the Saudi Grand Prix.

Ferrari World opened in 2010 in Abu Dhabi, close to the F1 race track on Yas Island, and pulls in more than 1 million visitors a year. It has the world’s fastest roller coaster, the Formula Rossa, but that title is also under threat from Qiddiya, where one of the planned theme parks will have Falcon’s Flight, a roller coaster which promises to be taller, faster, and longer than any other.