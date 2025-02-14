Six Flags to operate two major amusement parks in Riyadh

Six Flags is coming to Saudi Arabia.

Qiddiya Investment Co., the Public Investment Fund-backed sports and entertainment hub, appointed the US company to operate two major theme parks set to open this year: Six Flags Qiddiya City, home to Falcon’s Flight — which will be the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster — and Aquarabia Water Theme Park.

The $9.8 billion Qiddiya City is part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 giga-projects, aimed to boost tourism and diversify the economy. While the kingdom still has a way to go to meet its 70 million annual visitor target, attractions like Qiddiya are expected to accelerate growth.