Six Flags to operate two major amusement parks in Riyadh

Mohammed Sergie
Feb 14, 2025, 9:07am EST
gulfMiddle East
A SixFlags roller coaster.
@SixFlags/X
The News

Six Flags is coming to Saudi Arabia.

Qiddiya Investment Co., the Public Investment Fund-backed sports and entertainment hub, appointed the US company to operate two major theme parks set to open this year: Six Flags Qiddiya City, home to Falcon’s Flight — which will be the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster — and Aquarabia Water Theme Park.

The $9.8 billion Qiddiya City is part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 giga-projects, aimed to boost tourism and diversify the economy. While the kingdom still has a way to go to meet its 70 million annual visitor target, attractions like Qiddiya are expected to accelerate growth.

