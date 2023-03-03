What are conditional cash transfer programs and why did Brazil's Lula double down on them?

Conditional cash transfer (CCT) — also known as pay for results — is a term used for social welfare programs that pay beneficiaries upon accomplishment of results such as making sure their children attend and stay in school.

Bolsa Familia is the largest CCT program in the world, and is widely recognized as one of the most successful. It is credited with helping reduce poverty and inequality in Brazil since its nationwide roll-out in 2003.

The program has reached more than 11 million families — and over 46 million individuals — who receive cash transfers in return for school-age children to enroll in and attend school.

According to the World Bank, it is estimated that “the level of extreme poverty would be between 33 percent and 50 percent higher” in Brazil without Bolsa Familia. It also accounted for 12 to 21% of the decline in income inequality.

However, despite the program’s success, almost 30% of Brazilians lived below the poverty line in 2021, with nearly a quarter falling below the threshold during the pandemic.