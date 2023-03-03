Toblerone removes Swiss mountain logo because the chocolate no longer meets 'Swissness' criteria

Toblerone packages will no longer feature its iconic Matterhorn mountain peak logo in an effort not to violate Switzerland's Swissness Act.

The change in packaging stems from the U.S. company's decision to move some of its production from Switzerland to Slovakia.

Instead of the familiar Swiss mountain peak, the chocolate wrapper will now feature "a modernized and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic," a spokesperson for the U.S. parent company Mondelez International told Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung.