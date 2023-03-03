The global obesity crisis explained in three maps

Here are three maps that outline global obesity statistics, and the World Obesity Federation’s projections for what’s to come.

According to the group, some countries could see more than 55% of their adult population experiencing obesity.

Data released by Our World in Data in 2019 shows that the percentage of adults with obesity was significantly lower seven years ago, with no country recording a majority of adults with obesity.

Globally, obesity has emerged as a leading cause of death. In data from 2019, obesity was attributed as a cause for as many as 22% of deaths in some countries.