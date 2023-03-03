The debt ceiling fight settles in for a long stalemate

The clash over the debt limit has entered its own version of the Phony War — the early lull before major fighting commenced in Europe at the start of World War II.

Republicans and Democrats are both dug in, satisfied for now to wait the other side out while lobbing the occasional rhetorical grenades from their respective foxholes.

President Joe Biden met with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill on Thursday and only lightly touched on the debt ceiling without offering much in specifics, per Democratic senators in the room.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. said there was “some conversation” about the borrowing limit. “He wants the Republicans to put their budget out,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va.

There haven’t been any recent signs of progress between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a deal either since they met at the White House last month. “He hasn’t followed up from our last meeting, even though he said he would,” the California Republican told CNN on Wednesday.