Most Americans think world leaders do not respect Biden. Trump fared worse

Most Americans don't seem too gung-ho about the country's reputation in the world, according to the Gallup World Affairs poll.

Only 37% of respondents said they are satisfied with the U.S.'s global position — a figure that has stayed stable since Biden took office. Historically, it's rarely inched above 50%.

Fewer Americans want the U.S. to be involved in solving international problems, the poll found. About 65% of respondents said the U.S. should play a "leading" or "major" role in world affairs, down from 69% in 2019.

That shift was primarily driven by Republicans who have increasingly wanted the U.S. to minimize its role in world affairs.

"This new Republican low is likely influenced by their disagreements with President Joe Biden’s foreign policy but also differences in foreign policy between the last two Republican presidents," Gallup said.