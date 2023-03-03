North America
Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed in February
The News
President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest last month, the White House physician said Friday.
The lesion was removed on Feb. 16 as part of his physical and taken for a biopsy. The test revealed it was basal cell carcinoma, according to a letter from his doctor, Kevin O'Connor.
"All cancerous tissue was successfully removed," O'Connor wrote, adding: "No further treatment is required."
Know More
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer, with an estimated 3.6 million cases diagnosed each year.
O'Connor said the cancer does not tend to spread or metastasize like other more serious skin cancers. He said the site of the biopsy on Biden's chest has "healed nicely."