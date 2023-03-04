Governments are embracing ChatGPT-like bots. Is it too soon?

Governments across the world are jumping on the latest AI bandwagon, using ChatGPT-like bots as government advisers, city and law enforcement officials, and court staffers.

The public sector has experimented with automation and algorithms in the past, and seen mixed results. Now, AI experts warn that without ethical guardrails and proper oversight, these new public-facing systems could similarly be abused or fall vulnerable to biases.

Or, maybe it's just a fad that'll pass.

"It seems cool and techy and cutting-edge to say that you're doing this," said Arthur Holland Michel, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs. But it's very possible, he said, that these systems introduced in the government sector "will end up just sitting on a shelf, figuratively speaking."