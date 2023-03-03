Canada allows two companies to make and sell cocaine, MDMA, and heroin

Sunshine Earth Labs, a psychedelics manufacturing company, said Thursday that Health Canada had approved the amendment to their drug license for the distribution of MDMA, cocaine, morphine, diacetylmorphine (DAM/heroin), and opium in September. The company was also granted a psilocybin exemption last year.

Cannabis company Adastra announced last month that it had also received a psilocybin and cocaine exemption in August.

Sunshine's CEO Donovan Edwards said the company will work on "securing global trade relationships to import ethically sourced medical products for safer supply."

Adastra's CEO Michael Forbes said his company will evaluate how the commercialization of cocaine "fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine."

Neither company's statement clarified the limitations on its distribution requirements, prompting Health Canada to remind them of the "very narrow parameters of their license," state broadcaster CBC reported.

The agency said that Adastra can only sell to those who have cocaine listed on licenses like doctors, pharmacists, hospitals, or those who have exemptions for research purposes.

"If the strict requirements are not being followed, Health Canada will not hesitate to take action, which may include revoking the license," the agency said in a statement.