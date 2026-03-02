US-Israel war on Iran expands beyond Middle East

The US-Israel war with Iran expanded across — and beyond — the Middle East.

Israel struck targets in Lebanon, after Hezbollah launched rockets in retaliation over the death of Iran’s supreme leader, while explosions were reported in major Gulf cities, and three ships in the Strait of Hormuz were hit by apparent Iranian fire. A drone exploded at a British air base after the UK said US forces could use British facilities. All this while attacks on Iran continued, with thousands of strikes reported, leaving upwards of 500 people dead.

Three US servicemen have died, but US regional allies are bearing the brunt of Iran’s response, the BBC’s security correspondent wrote: Hotels, shopping malls, and airports have been hit.