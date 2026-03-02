Trump threatens ‘friendly takeover’ of Cuba

US President Donald Trump said Washington could carry out a “friendly takeover of Cuba,” with the island nation facing its worst crisis in decades as the White House tightens its embargo.

After the US ousted the president of Venezuela and killed the leader of Iran — two longtime Washington foes — Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now reportedly in discussions with the grandson of former Cuban President Raúl Castro about a potential political transition, though Havana has rejected the claims.

The Trump administration has vowed to oust Cuba’s Communist regime, which has overseen a drastic economic collapse during its six decades in power, turning the island nation into one of the poorest countries in the Western hemisphere.