Trump officials face Iran questions

Lawmakers in the House and Senate are set to hear on Tuesday from top Trump administration officials on the ongoing US military strikes in Iran, offering the first opportunity for many of them to grill the administration on its war aims.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine will brief all senators first, at 3:30 pm, and then House lawmakers, at 5 pm.

Skeptics will come with questions as war powers votes loom in both chambers. But the administration has plenty of defenders; some are already satisfied following Monday’s smaller-group briefing.

“At this point, it’s just a matter of them reaffirming that this is probably going to be a pretty short-term deal,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.